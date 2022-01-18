CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY – Four people were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries following a Tuesday morning accident at the intersection of Highway 641 and Pella Way in Calloway County.
According to the Calloway County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the accident at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. Upon arriving, deputies located two cars with significant damage.
A preliminary investigation indicates 44-year-old Jimmy Cushion was driving northbound on Hwy 641 in a gray GMC Yukon while 27-year-old Jessi Duncan was southbound on in a gray Dodge Durango. Duncan failed to yield the right of way while attempting to turn left onto Pella Way, and crashed into Cashion's vehicle.
Cashion, a Murray resident, and Duncan, of Kirksey, Kentucky, were transported to Murray-Calloway Hospital.
Additionally, 54-year-old Forrest Wilkerson of Murray, and 26-year-old Chelliney Watkins of Cadiz, were also transported to the hospital.
The Calloway County Sheriff's Office was assisted at the scene by Calloway County Fire-Rescue.