PADUCAH - At around 1:10 a.m. Sunday morning, Paducah Police responded to a shooting at W.C. Young Community Center in Paducah.
According to a police report, there were multiple gunshots at what police call a prom afterparty.
Four people between the ages of 14 and 20 were hit by the gun shots. Police say their injuries were not life threatening.
The investigation is ongoing. If you have more information, call the police department at 270-444-8550.
You can also submit an anonymous tip through Crimestoppers. Information leading to an arrest or indictment may result in a reward of up to $1,000.