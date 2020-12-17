PADUCAH — Four Rivers Behavioral Health is buying a building adjacent to its offices in downtown Paducah, the the nonprofit agency announced Thursday.
Four Rivers says the building will be renovated in a nearly $1 million investment. The agency says it will move its youth center, The Zone, into the downtown location, along with its new early onset psychosis treatment program, called iHope. In a news release about the investment, the agency says its center for people in early recovery from substance use disorders also will move to the new building, which is near its headquarters at 425 Broadway St.
"We continue to see growth in the number of people we serve and, in the last two years, have added several programs that are in rental property. We’re thrilled to bring those new programs under the same roof along with about 20 employees and room to add even more as we continue to grow," Four Rivers CEO Terry Hudspeth said in a statement.
The agency also says the downtown building will allow it to expand programs and services that are in its headquarters to expand, including its Assertive Community Treatment program and case management services for adults and children with a severe mental illness.
Four Rivers expects to finalize its purchase of the building on Friday, and renovations will be completed over the course of several weeks. The agency says it hopes to move into the building in the spring.