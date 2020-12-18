PADUCAH — A mental health center in downtown Paducah is expanding.
Four Rivers Behavioral Health in Paducah bought the old pharmacy next door.
Vice President of Clinical Services Gretchen Roof said they have been waiting on this moment for a while.
"We are literally out of space because of the creation of the new programs, and this is going to give us more space and more programs in the future," said Roof.
They have agreed to buy the old pharmacy, expanding their services to benefit those needing them in the community.
"We're going to be moving The Zone youth drop-in center to the back of the building, so the youth and young adults will have their own separate entrance, the front of the building is going to be the recovery community center."
Roof said the space is 11,000-square-feet.
"There's an entrance from the back, and that's where the kids will come in for the zone youth drop-in center," Roof said.
The kids will also have a kitchen for free meals.
"Outdoor roof access, elevators, stairs, we'll probably be keeping these because our ACT staff and our iHope First Episode Psychosis program is coming," Roof said.
The staff is excited and ready to move in and get to work.
Shamike Stiles is the program manager for Turning Point Community Center. She will run the Recover Community Center in the front of the building.
"The location is going to, I mean, again, us having that door on Broadway and being visible more visible to not only our community partners but especially our clients that are walking in," said Stiles. "We just want to be a visible as possible in the community, and this is going to do a lot of legwork for us."
There will also be more staff hired to help run the different programs inside the building.
Renovations and the purchase of the building will cost nearly $1 million. Roof said it will house existing programs and new ones. It is expected to open in early spring of 2021.
If you would like more information on available services, visit Four Rivers Behavioral Health's website.