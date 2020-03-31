PADUCAH — For people who struggle with their mental health during the novel coronavirus pandemic, Four Rivers Behavioral Health in Paducah is helping them while keeping staff and clients safe.
Four Rivers clinicians have transitioned to doing most of their appointments through phone calls or video-conferencing technology to maintain social distancing.
Leah Fondaw, a mental health clinician and the site administrator of adult services at Four Rivers, said they've been using Zoom, a service that allows them to hold video-conferencing appointments simply by sending an email invite to clients.
"Just recently, this week, we've gone almost strictly to phone and with the Zoom on tele-health," said Fondaw
In addition, clients can still stop by the Four Rivers office, where they can go into a clean room to video chat with a clinician in another room.
Despite most people staying home, Four Rivers' number of clients has remained steady.
"I'd say with the clients I've seen, the pandemic's mainly what we've been talking about this week," said Fondaw. "And of course, I think with everyone, it has increased anxiety. But I think that's across the board with everybody. So, if a person already has some level of anxiety, this just might make some of the symptoms more intense."
For people who are suffering from anxiety over the pandemic, Fondaw has this advice.
"I've been telling a lot of people the same thing. First of all, having a balance at your house where you're not just watching this on television. Being able to balance it out, watching positive things, listening to music, going outside," Fondaw said. "And make sure you just have a balance in all you do, which I think is good in life in general. But especially to remember when you're kind of isolated to your house, to do the same thing."
Fondaw says during the pandemic, it's also important to be aware of the way you think.
"Because the way people think can really feed a certain mood. And if a lot of thoughts are worrisome or anxious, it could feed anxiety, depression. And in some cases, I've noticed a little bit of the anxiety feeding some paranoid thoughts," said Fondaw. "So just watching the way you're thinking and knowing — and I think some people don't understand this — that we can have control over our thoughts in redirect them to other things or balance them out. It's OK to worry some about this. I think part of that might keep people safe and 6 feet apart and quarantined like we need to. But on the other hand, we don't want it to impact our mood in a negative way. So making sure we have balance in the way we're thinking about this."
For people who feel too isolated, try making some video calls yourself.
"I know a lot of people I've talked to have been Facetiming their family," Fondaw said. "Reaching out to people, say, 'Hey, do you need anything?' And when you call someone else, you're not only helping yourself connect with others. But you're helping that person that you're calling and checking on."
"And that's another thing, I think, that's helping a lot of people is using this time to figure out ways to help other people," Fondaw added. "What's a way you can lift someone else up? And I feel like that's also helping me cope when I help someone else."
Fondaw also said if you feel too alone, it can be beneficial to get some fresh air if you maintain social distancing.
"I know one thing I've been talking with a lot of my clients about is also balancing out getting outside," Fondaw said. "My family went for a walk the other day, and we were able to wave at neighbors and yell at them and talk to them. And you're away from people, but you still feel like you're doing activities out in the world. And I think being out in nature is another good thing that's helpful."
As for substance abuse clients who typically meet in groups during their recovery process, Fondaw said peer-support specialists that have been calling and checking on people. Four Rivers can arrange for online meetings as well.
In addition to scheduling appointments with clinicians, you can also call Four Rivers' 24-hour crisis line: 1-800-592-3980.
Four Rivers Behavioral Health is located at 425 Broadway St. in Paducah. Its number is 270-442-7121. Visit 4rbh.org for more information and resources.