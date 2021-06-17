PADUCAH– Four Rivers Behavioral Health has established a Quick Response Team (QRT) to address opioid and drug overdoses in the community. On Friday, the program will be introduced to law enforcement and first responders, with the hopes of convincing local agencies to participate.
The goal of QRT's is to provide immediate assistance to overdose victims, instead of waiting for an individual to check themselves into a crisis stabilization service.
Four Rivers Behavioral Health already offers a 5-7 day program that gives individuals time to recover from an overdose. However, according to Four Rivers it is often difficult to convince an overdose victim to seek help from these crisis stabilization services.
“Substance Use Disorders are a very complex issue. First responders are trained to deal with overdoses, but ensuring there is a plan for aftercare and the encouragement of treatment, generally falls out of the purview of EMS
and law enforcement, which is why we have put together the Quick Response Team,” Shamike Stiles, the program manager of Four Rivers Behavioral Health’s Recovery Community Center, said.
QRT's will be made up of mental health specialist, peer recovery coaches and addiction treatment professionals. Team members would work with first responders to ensure an overdose victim can begin recovery treatment right away.
“The first 48 to 72 hours after an overdose are when people are more likely to accept help. QRT teams have been proven to reduce future overdose incidents and have been shown to be very successful in getting the victim to agree to treatment,” Stiles said.