PADUCAH– The McCracken County Sheriff's Office is partnering with Four Rivers Behavior Health and Turning Point Recovery Center, to assist with visits from recent overdose victims.
The sheriff's office will help Turning Point determine the best locations for Naloxone Emergency Boxes in the community. They will be targeting areas where people may be at a high risk of overdose.
Naloxone Emergency Boxes contain an emergency dose of Narcan that can be administered to someone in an overdose situation. The box also includes instructions for how to administer the life-saving drug.
Turning Stone will maintain the boxes and refill the Narcan supplies if depleted. According to Turning Point, nearly 100 boxes will be installed in the coming weeks.
“These boxes save lives," Brandon Fitch, director of Turning Point Recovery Community Center said. "Time after time, in places all over the country, having NARCAN easily available has proven to be a life saver. Putting these boxes in public places is long overdue for our region.”
The installation of Naloxone boxes is part of Turning Point's mission to reduce overdose deaths in the area. Several law enforcement agencies in the area are already working with Turning Point's Quick Response Team that accompanies law enforcement on visits to recent overdose victims.
The newest partner for Turning Point's Quick Response Team is the McCracken County Sheriff's Office.
“First responders are trained to deal with overdoses," Chief Deputy Ryan Norman said. "But ensuring there is a plan for aftercare and the encouragement of treatment is something we rarely have time to do. Working with Turning Point, we can be part of that follow up.”
The Quick Response Team is made up of mental health specialists, recovery coaches and addiction treatment professionals. The team works with first responders to make sure that an overdose is the beginning of treatment and not the end of life.