SIKESTON, MO — Around 5:30 P.M. on Friday evening, the Sikeston Department of Public Safety responded to a structure fire at 105 Bohannon Drive in Sikeston, MO.
When first responders arrived, they say the flames were coming from the roof near the back of the home. While firefighters were inside, the roof collapsed on top of four Sikeston firefighters.
The Sikeston Department of Public Safety reports that the four were immediately taken to Missouri Delta Medical Center and St. Francis Medical Center.
They said in a Facebook post that one of the firefighters was kept at the hospital overnight to monitor his injuries, the second firefighter broke his hand, the third and fourth firefighters had minor injuries.
All of the firefighters are expected to make a full recovery.