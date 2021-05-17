PADUCAH — Paducah and McCracken County leaders are working to bring four software companies to the area by this fall. The plan is a partnership with Codefi.
Codefi is a company is based in Cape Girardeau that partners with private and public groups to train digital workers and entrepreneurs. It also builds and attracts software-focused companies to areas like Paducah.
"Four companies will come to Paducah in October and they will start working out of the co-working space which will be finished by then, and Dr. Stapelton will begin to work with them and we'll see how this program goes," said McCracken County Commissioner Eddie Jones.
James Stapelton, PhD, is the co-founder of Codefi, and helped lead the initial Codefi partnership with Sprocket in 2020. Sprocket will house the Codefi space for the new project.
The companies must move to Paducah. Right now, Codefi is reviewing about 80 applications from small software companies around the United States.
If they're selected, they will get $50,000 grants to come to Paducah.
Codefi already has brought new businesses to Missouri.
"They have had success. Out of this program, 10 companies have landed in Cape Girardeau in the last four years," Jones said.
Jones is hoping for a city-county partnership.
Two city commissioners, including Raynarldo Henderson, are going to Cape Girardeau Tuesday to find out more about Codefi.
"What I want to do is get a better understanding of the Codefi, see how it's working in Cape Girardeau," Henderson said.
For the deal to be solidified, both the city and county need to match two private grants that total $100,000.
Ideally, the city and the county would each contribute a $50,000 grant. However, neither government agency has voted on the issue.