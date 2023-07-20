MARTIN, TN — Four faculty members at the University of Tennessee at Martin have earned President’s awards.
The university says the president’s awards are awarded to staff members who have made big accomplishments across the UT System. They work with a mission to educate, discover, and connect. They take the "Be One UT" values to heart.
The president’s award does more than honor each recipient, it is also used to acknowledge each individuals accomplishments and their contributions to the university. They are the highest honor a UT employee can receive. Winners of the award receive commemorative plaques and a monetary award of $3,000.
Henrietta Giles, a lecturer in the Department of Mass Media and Strategic Communications, was awarded the Embrace Diversity Award. She won the award for her work on the film “Waiting in the Wings: African Americans in Country Music” which brought attention to underrepresented voices.
Stephanie Kolitsch was awarded the Excel in All We Do Award. Kolitsch is the interim provost and senior vice chancellor for academic affairs. She is also the acting director of accreditation and liaison to the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools. Kolitsch was recognized for her ability to go above and beyond in her service to the university.
Destin Tucker, the director of undergraduate admissions, received the Optimistic and Visionary Employees Award. Her ability to anticipate and prepare for obstacles when recruitment was forced to go online during the Covid-19 outbreak is just one reason why she was granted the award.
Clinton Smith, a professor and chair for the department of educational studies, was awarded the United and Connected Award. His contributions to research and scholarship, as well as the presentations and publications he has made are some of the reasons he was selected for the award.
All four recipients were nominated by campus and institute leaders and are selected annually from a system-wide pool. They will each be honored by the President of the University of Tennessee and the ‘Be One UT’ cabinet at a luncheon in Nashville on Aug. 3.
“These award recipients exemplify who we are as well as who we continually aspire to be in serving the people of Tennessee,” says Randy Boyd, the UT System president. “We are certainly proud to have more Presidents Award winners than any other UT System entity this year.”