MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — A crew is continuing to search for missing steers that were set loose when the semitrailer they were in crashed on Interstate 24 as part of a series of crashes that began at 11 p.m. Wednesday night at the Tennessee River Bridge near the Marshall County/Livingston County line.
An 18-month-old girl was killed amid those crashes on the icy bridge. The seven wrecks at the bridge happened within one hour, and the road was blocked for about 12 hours afterwards. Some of the cattle were killed in the crash, but others survived.
MORE DETAILS: 18-month-old child killed in series of wrecks caused by ice on Tennessee River Bridge
As of about 4:10 p.m. Friday, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a team of wranglers is looking for four steers that remain missing. The cabinet says the search team is asking folks who live in the Grand Rivers and Calvert City area to be on the lookout for the cattle.
The team looking for the missing animals includes Livingston County and Marshall County sheriff's deputies, the Marshall County Emergency Management Office and a group of volunteers including farmers and wranglers.
The cabinet says three missing steers were found Thursday, including one that was found at the Calvert City Country Club and another that was found near the racetrack off the I-24/I-69 exit 25 interchange. Four more were found Friday, including on found the Tennessee River Bridge and three found around the KY 453 Grand Rivers exit 31 interchange.
Livingston County Emergency Management Director Daniel Newcom asks anyone who sees one of the four steers that remain missing to call their nearest dispatch center to quickly report the animal's location.