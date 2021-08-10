GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Three people from Dawson Springs, Kentucky, and one person from Nortonville, Kentucky, face burglary, trespassing and drug charges in connection to a home break-in that happened Monday night in Graves County.
The sheriff's office says Jackson Purchase Energy employees went to a home in the 1000 block of Kentucky 303 around 8:20 p.m. Monday after receiving an alert that a power meter was being removed. When deputies arrived, the sheriff's office says a black pickup truck with two people inside sped away through a wooded area before getting back on a highway. But, a responding deputy stopped the truck, and the two people inside were arrested. Some of the stolen property was found inside the truck, and deputies were able to recover the items, the sheriff's office says.
Two other suspect ran from the scene, and deputies searched for them into the early morning hours Tuesday.
The suspects in the truck, 39-year-old Stephan G. Brown and 54-year-old Rita K. Garrett, are both from Dawson Springs.
The sheriff's office identified the two remaining suspects as 62-year-old Carl W. Crick of Nortonville and 41-year-old Casey R. Adcock of Dawson Springs.
Deputies found Adcock in a Walmart parking lot just after 12 a.m. Tuesday. When he was arrested, the sheriff's office says deputies found a loaded handgun and $5,070 in counterfeit money in his possession, as well as property stolen from the home on KY 303.
The sheriff's office says Crick called for an ambulance around 4 a.m. He had injured his ankle while running from the home, investigators say.
Garrett, Brown and Crick were each charged with second-degree burglary, third-degree criminal trespass, possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Adcock faces those same charges, as well as charges of receiving stolen property worth less than $10,000, possession of a handgun by a felon and criminal possession of a forged instrument.