PAYSON, Utah (KSTU) – Four teenagers are "lucky to be alive," authorities say, after they flew 100 feet off the road while driving in a Utah canyon early Friday morning.
Four 17-year-old teens were riding in the car when it crashed just before 2:30 a.m. in Payson Canyon.
Officials say the crash happened more than 9 miles up the canyon road, and crews found the car about 100 feet off the road.
Photos show the car sideways and wedged against a tree, with the windshield completely shattered.
The driver of the vehicle, a 17-year-old girl, had a head injury.
Another girl in the vehicle, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected during the crash and had to be flown to a hospital in a medical helicopter, officials say. She was later conscious and talking while being treated in the hospital.
Family members later identified the girl as Daveena Anderson. A GoFundMe fundraiser was later created to help with medical costs as Anderson receives treatment in the ICU at the hospital.
Another girl in the car was trapped after the crash and had a possible broken arm. A teenage boy had a broken leg.
Officials with the Utah County Sheriff's Office say the teens are lucky to be alive after the crash.
What caused the crash, as well as the identity of the other teens, was not made immediately available.