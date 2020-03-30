NASHVILLE, TN -- The Transportation Security Administration says four workers at the Nashville International Airport have tested positive for COVID-19.
To help keep the public informed, the TSA has begun posting information of confirmed cases on this page.
As of Monday morning, 52 TSA screening officers has tested positive for the virus in the past 14 days.
Another 22 employees who had limited interaction with the traveling public have also tested positive.
The following information was provided on the four Nashville International Airport employees who tested positive.
COVID-19 cases confirmed at Nashville International Airport
|Role
|Last day at work
|Location
|Shift
|Screening officer
|March 26
|Main checkpoint
|3 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
|Baggage office
|March 20
|Baggage
|4 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
|Screening officer
|March 18
|Main checkpoint
|3 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
|Baggage officer
|March 17
|Baggage
|12 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
There have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 among TSA agents working at airports in the Local 6 area.
