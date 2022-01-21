MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Jan. 23, 2018, is a day people in our region will never forget. The lives of families in Marshall County changed forever. Sunday will mark four years since the Local 6 area experienced tragic loss in the Marshall County High School shooting. Preston Cope and Bailey Holt lost their lives and several other students at the high school were injured.
Four years after the tragedy, the Marshall County Resiliency Center is offering help to the people affected by tragedy. Merryman House opened the center in August of 2020 with the goal of helping people in the community work through their trauma and grief. The center's coordinator, Jayna Burkey, wants to let the community know they're here for them, especially at this time.
"When trauma impacts, oftentimes it can cause division," Burkey said. "And so we want our place to be a place where you can connect with others who maybe are dealing with similar issues that you're dealing with or maybe just find a way to find a new friendship or find a new support group or new activity."
They're also helping people through a recent tragedy — the December tornado outbreak.
"We're always here if someone doesn't know where to go for therapy service or doesn't know where to go in case there is a need or they're wanting to know how to file for assistance with FEMA," Burkey said. "We, too, have that information here so we can guide them in that process as well."
Burkey said, as we approach the anniversary of the shooting, it's important the community stays connected.
"You can't change the tragedy. You can't do it. That can't be done, but what you can do is try to take that week and turn it into something that would be honoring for those that struggled so much and that were primary victims of that. It's good for the community," Burkey said. "It's a great way to come together amidst our pain."
