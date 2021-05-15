MARTIN, TN—University of Tennessee at Martin’s Alpha Gamma Rho Fraternity honored fourteen Vietnam War veterans as part of its annual Founders Day event. Three of the honorees were UT Martin graduates.
The three men are retired generals. John “Glad” Castellaw served in the U.S. Marine Corps, Dennis Cavin served in the U.S. Army and Ron Sholar served in the U.S. Army Airborne.
More than 3 million people were killed in the Vietnam War. The Vietnam War was fought between communist North Vietnam and the government of Southern Vietnam.