METROPOLIS, IL — The fourth annual Fall Back to Metropolis event will include two days of family fun, vendors, celebrity guests and more.
Hidden Gems Novelty and Collectibles will host the event on Oct. 21 and 22 on Market Street in Metropolis, Illinois.
Activities include a Mini-Con at Hidden Gems from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both days. In addition to vendors, two celebrity guests will be attending the Mini-Con. Raushan Hammond, who played Thud Butt in the movie "Hook" will be available to meet guests on both days. Samantha Newark, who voiced Jem in the cartoon "Jem and the Holograms," will be available on Oct. 22.
New this year, a Zombie Walk and costume contest will take place at 7 p.m. on Oct. 21 beginning at Hidden Gems. Following the Zombie Walk, there will be a screening of "Night of the Living Dead," featuring guest host Zaago's Horror Extravaganzas.
Event organizer Morgan Siebert has coordinated with several businesses on Market Street so they will have extended hours during the event.
There will be a bounce house for children on both days. The Massac County Jazz Band will be performing in the Sissy's a Sweet Shoppe courtyard on Oct. 22 in the afternoon.
The event will conclude in the evening on Oct. 22 with a Super Retro Dance with DJ Ray Martinez.
For a schedule of events and information about becoming a vendor, visit Hidden Gems Novelty and Collectibles on Facebook, supermuseum.com or Super Man Museum on Facebook.
For more information about the event, call Siebert at 618-921-1411 or email supermuseumhistoricfoundation@gmail.com.