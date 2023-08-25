CAIRO, IL — The fourth annual Smooth Jazz on the River Festival is returning to Cairo, Illinois for Labor Day weekend and is free for the public to enjoy.
The anticipated festival will take place from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 1 and 2 at Fort Defiance Park.
The event will have several musical line-ups listed on the event flyer.
Several local vendors are attending, making the event welcoming for the whole family. Some of the vendors include:
• Culinary, apparel, jewelry, and art vendors.
• A classic car show.
• Horse carriage rides.
• VIP tents and fireworks.
The free event was made possible by Harold S. Jones Fine Arts Center partnering with the State of Illinois Department of Natural Resources along with several corporate sponsors and donors.