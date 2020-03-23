FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Besehar says a fourth person has died in Kentucky because of the novel coronavirus. The governor says a total of 124 COVID-19 cases have been diagnosed in Kentucky as of Monday afternoon. That includes 21 news cases.
Beshear reminds Kentuckians that “we expect the numbers to go up,” as testing continues.
Beshear says the fourth death connected to COVID-19 in the state was an 82-year-old woman from Lexington who had underlying conditions.
The governor says he is lighting his house green to show solidarity with those who have died from the virus.
Beshear says he is asking medical students in Kentucky to volunteer, and 262 students have volunteered to donate time services to help – that’s about 50 percent of state’s medical students.
The state is going to ask nursing students to volunteer as well, Beshear says.
As for the 21 new cases reported in Kentucky, Beshear says even if a cases has not been confirmed in your county, you should behave as if it is in every county and take the appropriate steps to protect yourself and others.
Beshear is announcing a "Team Kentucky" fund where those who are able can donate to help Kentucky families that have been severely financially impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. For more information about that fund, click here.