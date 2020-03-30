JACKSON COUNTY, IL — A fourth person has tested positive for COVID-19 in Jackson County, Illinois, the local health department announced Monday.
The latest patient is a man in his early 20s, the health department says. The man is doing well in isolation at home, according to a news release the health department sent Monday. He is not allowed to leave home until he has recovered and is no longer contagious.
The previous confirmed cases in Jackson County include a male in his late teens announced over the weekend, a male in his late teens announced last week, and a woman in her 50s announced March 18.
The health department says it's believed the man in his 20s was exposed to the novel coronavirus when traveling to Chicago or to locations on the East Coast. The health department says public health officials are investigating the latest case, speaking with people who may have come into contact with the patient before he was diagnosed.
As of Monday afternoon, the Illinois Department of Public Health says 5,057 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Illinois, including 73 deaths.
Illinoisans with questions about the coronavirus can call the state's hotline at 1-800-889-3931. To see the latest updates from the state, click here.
Read the full news release from the Jackson County Health Department: