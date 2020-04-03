LYON COUNTY, KY — A fourth person in Lyon County has tested positive for COVID-19, according to local government officials.
In a post to its Facebook page, Lyon County Judge Executive Wade White reports that the new case is a 55-year-old man who is in the hospital. White says it's believed that the man's condition is improving, and the health department is investigating whether anyone has been in close contact with him.
White also says the county expects to get about a dozen test results back from a local nursing home. This, after a resident at River's Bend Retirement Community in Lyon County tested positive for the virus. The woman's family was initially told she tested negative, but they later learned that she had in fact tested positive for the virus.
Kentuckians who have questions about the coronavirus can call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725. To see the latest updates from the state, click here.