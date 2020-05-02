SALINE COUNTY, IL — Health officials confirmed a fourth case of COVID-19 Saline County, Illinois, Saturday.
A Saline County man in his 30s is in isolation in his home after testing positive for the virus, the Egyptian Health Department confirmed in a news release Saturday.
The Egyptian Health Department says it, the Illinois Department of Public Health and a local health care provider are monitoring the case. Public health officials are are investigating, and speaking with anyone who could be a close contact. If anyone is found to have had significant exposure through contact with the man, they may be placed on home quarantine for a time.
Illinoisans with questions about the coronavirus can call the state hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or click here for more information.
Read the full news release from the Egyptian Health Department: