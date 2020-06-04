PADUCAH- The City of Paducah has announced that a fireworks celebration will take place on July 4.
In a Facebook post, the city said the show will focus on the use of high aerial fireworks that will be visible from many parts of the city. Paxton Park will be closed to the public.
Parks & Recreation Department Director Mark Thompson said while many cities have canceled their Independence Day celebrations due to COVID-19, the city tried to be innovative.
"I encourage citizens to enjoy the fireworks show from their yards and sidewalks," Thompson said. "After spending a little time determining an unobstructed viewing location away from a building or tree, I think this will turn into a memorable evening to celebrate our country.”
The fireworks show will begin at 9:15 p.m. with a rain date of Sunday, July 5 if needed.