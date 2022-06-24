Multiple events celebrating the Fourth of July are planned in the Local 6 area. Here's a list of fireworks displays and other celebrations you can look forward to.
If you know of a fireworks display or other Independence Day events going on in the Local 6 area that is not listed here, share the details with us by emailing newstip@wpsdlocal6.com.
Kentucky
Paducah - Paducah's Independence Day Celebration will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, July 4. Food vendors will begin serving at 5 p.m. at the Farmer's Market Pavilion area. A concert will be held from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Wilson Stage, featuring J.D. Shelburne. The fireworks show will begin after the concert ends around 9:05 p.m. Click here for more details.
Calvert City - The Calvert City Ameribration will be held from noon to 10 p.m. on July 4 at Memorial Park. The event will include a pop-up museum from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., as well as arts and crafts and food trucks from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and live music from noon to 8 p.m. There will be other games and activities as well, and a parade will be held at 6 p.m. A fireworks display will be held at dusk. Click here for more details.
Murray - Murray Freedom Fest will be held July 1-4. The event will include:
- July 1 - The Murray Art Guild Summer Party will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event will include live music, outdoor demonstrations and hands-on projects for kids. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.
- July 2 - The Downtown Farmers' Market will be held from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. in Downtown Court Square. Saturday evening, 15th and Olive Live will be held from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., with live music and vendor booths.
- July 4 - A veterans' remembrance ceremony will be held at 7 a.m. at Chestnut Park. From 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., the Gary Taylor Memorial Breakfast fundraiser will be held at First Methodist Church. At 9:30 a.m., the FBB Freedom Fest Parade will begin, The route begins at 10th Street and Memorial Baptist Church, then continues down Main Street before ending at Cherry Street. At 6:30 p.m., the Murray State University Town and Town Community Band and Chorus will offer a free, outdoor concert on Lovett Lawn featuring the 202nd Army Band of the Kentucky National Guard. The events will be capped off at 9 p.m. with the Murray Bank Fireworks Extravaganza. Click here for more details.
Illinois
Carbondale - The city is teaming up with Southern Illinois University for a fireworks display at 9:15 p.m. on July 4 on the SIU Carbondale campus. The city says people should park and watch the display from the Banterra Center parking lots 18 and 56 for the best view of the show. Overflow parking will be directed to lot 89, which is north of the Banterra Center. Click here for more details.
Golconda - The city's annual fireworks event will begin at 5 p.m. on Friday, July 1. The event will include a performance by The Most Wanted band, featuring Mason Ramsey at 6 p.m. at the Courthouse Annex, followed by the fireworks show at the Golconda Marina once the sun goes down. The event will also include horse and buggy rides, helicopter rides, Rotary Club barbecue sandwiches and vendors.
Metropolis - Harrah's Metropolis will hosts its Hometown Celebration beginning at 6 p.m. in the Harrah's parking lot, between Ferry Street and Metropolis Street. The hotel and casino says the event will include bounce houses for kids, beverages for adults and a fireworks display beginning at 9:15 p.m. A $5 cover charge will benefit a local school supply drive. Click here for more details.
Missouri
Cape Girardeau - The city will host its Great American Fourth of July Celebration at Arena Park starting at 3 p.m. The event will include patriotic music by the Cape Girardeau Municipal Band starting at 8 p.m., and the fireworks display will begin at 9 p.m. Click here for more details.
New Madrid - The city of New Madrid will have a fireworks display at dusk on July 2. Click here for more details.
Sikeston - A Freedom Fest event will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 2 at 1221 North Ingram Road. Organizers say the event will include bounce house and gelly ball for kids to enjoy and southern gospel music, as well as food trucks and demonstrations from the Sikeston Department of Public Safety and Air Evac. Click here for more details.
Sikeston - The Sikeston Fireworks Show will be held from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. on July 4 at the Sikeston Recreation Complex on Campanella Drive. The fireworks display will begin at dusk, according to the Sikeston Regional Chamber and Area Economic Development Corporation. Click here for more details.
Tennessee
Martin - The Martin Loves America Fireworks Show will be held from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on July 4. There will be a DJ and giveaways starting at 7:30, and the fireworks display begins at sunset. Click here for more details.
Obion County - A Food Truck Festival will be held from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Obion County Fairgrounds on July 4, with fireworks at 9 p.m. Admission is free, and organizers ask folks to bring their own lawn chairs to watch the show. Click here for more details.
Reelfoot Lake - The Reelfoot Lake Tourism Council says an Independence Day celebration on July 2 will include entertainment, food and fireworks. The fireworks show will begin at 9 p.m. at the American Legion at 2325 State Route 21 East in Tiptonville. Click here for more details.
Union City - Discovery Park of America will hold a day of events celebrating American history and independence on July 2. The schedule begins with a bell ringing ceremony at the chapel at 1:30 p.m., followed by a “'Play Ball!' the 1776 Way" event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., showcasing the most popular sport in early America: cricket. A scavenger hunt is planned from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and lessons showcasing skills and crafts of the 1800s will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Also from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., a demonstration of the grist mill will show how 18th century Americans ground grain to make food and drink.