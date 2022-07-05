LAKE COUNTY, IL — The man accused of committing a deadly shooting during a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, faces seven charges of first-degree murder, Lake County State's Attorney Eric F. Rinehart says.
The accused shooter — Robert E. Crimo III — faces one murder charge for each of the victims who've died because of the Monday morning shooting. Rinehart says the charges mean that, if convicted, the accused shooter will face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.
Additionally, the prosecutor says his office on Wednesday will ask a Lake County judge to hold Crimo without the possibility of bail pending his trial.
Rinehart says the murder charges are the first of many that will be filed against Crimo. The prosecutor says dozens of additional charges are expected regarding the other victims who were injured or otherwise harmed because of the shooting.