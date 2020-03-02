ILLINOIS -- A fourth person has tested positive for coronavirus in Illinois.
The individual is a woman in her 70s and is the spouse of the third case, a man also in his 70s.
The Illinois Department of Health has not released where in the state the patients are.
Both reported to be in good condition.
Public health officials are also working to monitor who the patients were in contact with in order to reduce the risk of transmitting the virus.
Two other people in Illinois were diagnosed with coronavirus earlier in the year. Both have made full recoveries.