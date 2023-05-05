PADUCAH — Officers say a fourth person has been arrested in connection to the April 30 shooting at the W.C. Young Community Center that left four young people injured.

According to a Friday release from the Paducah Police Department, 21-year-old Dylan Hammond of Hickman, Kentucky is charged with four counts of first-degree assault and 12 counts of first-degree wanton endangerment in connection to the incident.

Officers say detectives learned, through evidence and witness statements, that Hammond was responsible for firing a handgun multiple times during the incident.

Hammond was arrested around noon on May 4, with assistance from the Fulton County Sheriff's Department, the release explains.

Officers say detectives are continuing to investigate the shooting.

Three other suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting: 20-year-old Omariyon Harper of Union City, Tennessee; a 17-year-old juvenile, and a 16-year-old juvenile. All three turned themselves in.