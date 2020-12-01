VIENNA, IL — A fourth teenager has died from injuries in an October car crash in southern Illinois.
Max Koehler of rural Vienna died Thursday while in hospice care in Missouri. Max would have turned 16 on Dec. 7.
Students and teachers at Vienna High School are encouraged to wear anything associated with one of his favorite teams, the St. Louis Cardinals, on Tuesday.
Six teenagers were riding in a vehicle when it went off the road and struck a tree in Ozark in Johnson County on Oct. 25. Two survived.
The family has already had a private ceremony, according to his obituary in the Vienna Times.
The obituary says donations in Max's memory should go to Evelyn's House (BJC Hospice), 1000 North Mason Road, Creve Coeur, Missouri 63141.
You can also share a memory of Max or leave an online message of condolence for his family by clicking here.
The obituary says arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.