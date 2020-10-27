FRANKFORT, IL -- Frankfort Community Unit School District 168 will return to an all-remote learning plan starting Wednesday October 28 until Friday, November 13.
The school district says they are not able to find enough people to staff their in-person learning plan.
"We have been monitoring the health situation all semester, but particularly during the past few days and hours," the school district said in a statement.
"We have continued to field reports today of positive testing for COVID-19 from students and staff members. In addition, the amount of people who have quarantined as close contacts has grown as we try to stop the spread. This has made it really difficult to be able to find enough substitutes to keep our current in-person learning plan going."
The plan will work the same way it did for the first three weeks of school.
"You will check with your school’s website and social media pages or your teacher who will re-introduce you to what we did to start school this year," the school district said.
The school district says they will continue to monitor the local health situation and tentatively plan to re-start in-person learning on Monday, November 16.
