FRANKFORT, IL — West Frankfort schools will be returning to in-person, hybrid learning for the spring semester.
In November, the schools announced they would go to an all-remote plan that would not change until at least Jan. 11, and now Superintendent Matt Donkin says the district has introduced the next steps.
On Monday, Jan. 11, schools in the Frankfort Community Unit School District #168 will open for in-person classes on a hybrid, blended plan, according to Donkin.
Donkin says the school will be in session for in-person classes Monday through Friday, a change from last semester. Under this plan, Donkin says students in all grades will still have the option for a complete remote learning schedule.
Here is what Donkin says a students schedule would look like if they decide to participate in the hybrid, in-person model:
- Denning Elementary School
- Monday – Friday
- In person – 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. with Remote Time/Office Hours after 1 p.m.
- Frankfort Intermediate School and Central Junior High School
- Monday – Friday
- In person – 8 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. with Remote Time/Office Hours after 1 p.m.
- Frankfort Community High School
- Monday – Friday
- In person – 8 a.m. to 12:00 noon with Remote Time/Office Hours after 1 p.m.
Donkin says more information will be released later this week on how the daily schedule will work at the junior high and high school. There will also be more information on meal distribution at that time.
Donkin also says Frankfort CUSD #168 schools will continue on their full time remote plan through this Friday with meal distribution from 11 a.m. until noon each day.
The District will continue to post updates with more information on its website, www.wfschools.org.