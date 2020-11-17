FRANKFORT, IL — Frankfort Community Unit School District #168 will be moving back to full remote learning this week, according to Superintendent of Schools Matt Donkin.
The superintendent says the district will continue with its hybrid in-person learning plan until Thursday, Nov. 19. Then starting Friday, Nov. 20, the district will transition back to full remote learning until at least Monday, January 11.
Donkin says faculty and staff will be working from their classrooms at the schools each day that classes meet. Additionally, students' work during remote learning will be graded and attendance and participation will be tracked.
The schedule for the rest of the year is as follows:
- Tues. (11/17) – Thurs. (11/19): Hybrid, In-Person Learning
- Fri. (11/20) – Tues. (11/24): Full-Remote Learning Plan
- Wed. (11/25) – Sun. (11/27): Thanksgiving Break
- Mon. (11/30) – Fri. (12/18): Full-Remote Learning Plan
- Mon. (12/21/20) – Fri. (1/1/21): Christmas Break
- Mon. (1/4/21) – Fri. (1/8/21): Full-Remote Learning Plan
- Mon. (1/11/21) - Potential Return to Hybrid, In-Person Learning
Donkin says the district will continue to post updates on the meal distribution program and other reminders on its website.