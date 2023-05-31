SESSER, IL — A 12-year-old riding his bicycle was killed after being struck by a truck on State Highway 154 in Jackson County on Tuesday, deputies say.
According to a release about the accident posted on social media, deputies responded quickly to the scene of accident and the child was flown to a regional hospital for treatment. He died a short time later, the release explains.
Deputies say both the truck driver and a witness reported the child was hit after riding into an intersection without stopping.
According to the release, the crash is being investigated by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, with help from the Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit.
Deputies thanked "numerous passerby citizens" for their help at the scene, as well as the Sesser Police Dept, Sesser Fire Protection District, Franklin County Emergency Management Agency, Abbott Ambulance and AirEvac.
They ask the community to pray for the family and first responders involved.