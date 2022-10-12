WPSD Burn Bans

FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL — Franklin County, Illinois, is once again under a burn ban. 

A burn ban was issued in the county on Oct. 6, and officials lifted that burn ban on Oct. 12. However, the burn ban was reinstated on Oct. 13 because of an elevated fire danger. 

The risk of fires has risen because of dry, windy conditions. Counties is all four of our Local 6 states are under a red flag warning Thursday and Friday because of those weather conditions. 

Residents are asked to refrain from burning during the ban and say it will remain in place until further notice. 