FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL - After 145 years the Franklin County Courthouse in Benton was torn down.
The county is building a more modern building in its place. They raised the local sales tax by 1% to pay for the construction.
Shannon Carr has lived in Franklin County all her life. The courthouse was a familiar landmark to many since 1875. But she said, it’s time to move on.
"It's all coming more modern. We have to move along with the times," said Carr.
Carr briefly worked in the building at one time. She said the employees deserve a safer working environment.
"You would have criminals coming in and would be feet away from the victims. That's one thing I think is going to be good so you can Keep people a part," said Carr.
Jody Greenawald wished they’d preserved the old courthouse instead of tearing it down.
"It shouldn't be built here. It Should be built somewhere else. They have plenty of land to do it, plenty of land.” said Greenawald.
Franklin County Circuit Clerk Jim Muir has been an instrumental voice advocating for the new courthouse. He said he understands tearing down the courthouse is bittersweet.
"Like anything else everything has a shelf life. That courthouse has outlived its usefulness," said Muir.
And it’s time, he said, to think about the future.
Construction on the new courthouse is supposed to start Sept. 1st and finish at the end of next year. Until it's built, employees will report to the Campbell Building across the street.