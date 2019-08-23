FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL -- The Illinois State Police says they arrested a Franklin County jail employee on sexual assault charges on Thursday.
Officers say 58-year-old Chet L. Shaffer, of Thompsonville, was charged with three counts of official misconduct, two counts of custodial sexual misconduct and two counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault.
The Franklin County Sheriff's Office says on Aug. 15, they received information on a sexual assault allegation on Shaffer. They say Shaffer was immediately placed on administrative leave and the sheriff's office requested that the Illinois State Police investigate.
Officers say Shaffer was arrested on Aug. 22. They also say he posted 10 percent of his $100,000 bond and was released.
The Illinois State Police say anyone with more information should call the Police zone 7 Investigations number at 618-542-2171.