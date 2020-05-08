FRANKLIN AND WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, IL -- The Franklin - Williamson Bi-County Health Department says both Marion and Benton public health offices will be offering vaccinations and Tuberculosis testing by appointment.
This starts on Tuesday, May 12. The addresses are 8160 Express Drive, Marion, and 403 East Park, Benton.
The health department says these services will be offered at the Benton office on Tuesdays only and at the Marion office on Wednesdays only.
The health department says these tests will be done by curbside service and all patients are to wear a mask, bring insurance card(s) and information, and have a parent or guardian if you are under 19 years of age.
The health department says they currently accept most forms of insurance, Illinois Public Aid Medical Card, cash, check, and credit and debit cards (MasterCard, Visa, and Discover) for payment for immunization services. Bi-County says they accept cash, check, and debit or credit cards for TB services.
The health department says vaccines offer safe and effective protection from infectious diseases and children still need state-required immunizations for school.
Additionally, the Women, Infant, and Children program as well as the Home Health Department at the Bi-County Health Department have continued to see clients on a daily basis. Bi-County will also be offering extended immunization and WIC clinics beginning in June on the first Tuesday at the Benton office, and the first Wednesday in the Marion office
Call the Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department at (618) 993-8111 or (618) 439-0951 for more information about the Home Health services, immunization services, or any Health Department service.