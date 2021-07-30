MARION, IL — Franklin-Williamson Positive Youth Development Action Team is hosting a back to school event Saturday at the Oasis in Marion, Illinois.
Organizers say the event will include more than 25 resource vendors, free school physicals, free haircuts, free dental exams, free eye exams, free school supplies and backpacks, food trucks and more.
The event is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 31. The Oasis is the former Illinois Star Center Mall.
For more information about the event and about the Franklin-Williamson Positive Youth Development Action Team, visit the group's Facebook page.