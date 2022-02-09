Kentucky State Auditor Mike Harmon says a Statewide Single Audit of Kentucky for Fiscal Year 2021 found that fraud continues to be an issue with Kentucky's Unemployment Insurance System.
Volume 1 of the Statewide Single Audit of Kentucky for Fiscal Year 2021 was released Wednesday. According to Harmon, the audit included 19 findings, nine of which were related to issues identified by auditors with Kentucky’s Office of Unemployment Insurance (OUI) and the Unemployment Insurance (UI) system.
Some of the issues related to fraudulent UI claims include:
- 54 claimants received a total of $333,165 in UI payments and had reported the Labor Cabinet or “Commonwealth of Kentucky” as their employer.
- From January to March 2021, 2,455 claims were filed which received only two weeks of payments in the quarter, totaling more than $2.9 million.
- There were 28,377 out-of-state UI claimants who were paid a total of more than $195 million during the fiscal year.