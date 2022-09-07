PADUCAH — The Fred Paxton Challenge for Charities Celebration will be held Thursday in Walker Hall.
The Community Foundation of West Kentucky says the celebration will begin at 12 p.m. with food, entertainment and the reporting of hundreds of thousands of dollars raised for the community. The Community Foundation of West Kentucky will match the funds raised until at least $100,000 is given away.
The Community Foundation of West Kentucky's goal for this year was to raise $1.2 million for local nonprofits. The fundraising challenge was held from June 1 to Aug. 31.
The Paxton Challenge raised more than $1 million in 2020 and $1.1 million in 2022.
For more information about the Community Foundation of West Kentucky and the Paxton Challenge for Charities, visit cfwestky.org.