PADUCAH — If you or someone you know has been effected by domestic violence, you may want to check out an upcoming event at the McCracken County Public Library. 

The library is teaming up with Paducah nonprofit, Merryman House, to provide a free public workshop on domestic violence from 5:30 - 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 3. 

Attendees will learn about legal protection for survivors and how to obtain protection against legal abuse. Two domestic-violence attorneys will lead the workshop. 

