MARION, IL — Over 200 bags of baby supplies will be distributed in a drive-thru community baby shower in Marion, IL on Saturday, September 10.
According to a Thursday release, Molina Healthcare of Illinois is partnering with the Franklin-Williamson Positive Youth Development Action Team to provide the free baby supplies, which includes wipes, diapers, bottles, pacifiers, baby shampoo, and baby lotion.
Along with baby supplies, attendees will also have access to information on local community resources and will be able to get car seat safety checks done.
Molina Healthcare says the supplies will be distributed on a first-come first-serve basis.
The event is being held in the Oasis Parking Lot from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, September 10. The Oasis Parking Lot is located behind Dillards at 3000 W. Deyoung in Marion, IL 62959.