CARBONDALE, IL — The city of Carbondale is kicking off its “Off the Rails” free concert series at 7 p.m. on Saturday, August 12 at the corner of Washington and East Main Street.
There will be live music and vendors at the event. It is also encouraged to bring a chair.
The August 12 event will have a performance from the Ivas John Band, followed by Joslyn and the Sweet Compression.
The upcoming event will be the first of many, as Carbondale has planned these “Off the Rails” free concerts into October.
The concert dates include:
• Saturday, August 26 - live performances by Laura Jane Grace and The Copyrights
• Saturday, September 9 - live performances by Aaron Kamm and The One Drops
• Saturday, September 23 - live performances by Rosalba Valdez, DJ Vortex, and DJ Radiator
• Saturday, October 14 - live performances by Cody Lee’s Last Details and The Natives
These events will take place at 7 p.m. at the corner of Washington and East Main Street.