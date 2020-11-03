The Illinois Department of Public Health has several mobile testing sites available for the next week, with three ready in the Local 6 area.
IDPH says anyone can be tested for COVID-19, regardless of symptoms or immigration status. The testing is free, but you should bring your insurance card if you have one, even though insurance is not required.
The test will be collected with a nasal swab. IDPH says most of these sites are drive-thru or walk-up testing.
COVID-19 testing schedule
|DATE
|TIME
|LOCATION
|ADDRESS
|COUNTY
|Nov. 2 - 8
|8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
|Aquatic Zoo
|1700 S. 34th St. Mt. Vernon
|Jefferson County
|Nov. 3
|9 a.m. - 5 p.m .
|Johnston City
|606 Washington Ave. Johnston City
|Williamson County
|Nov. 6 - 7
|9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
|Benton City Hall
|1403 South Main, Benton
|Franklin County
|Nov. 7
|9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
|Marshall Browning Hospital
|900 N. Washington St. Du Quoin
|Perry County
IDPH says locations are subject to change. Make sure to check the IDPH website for the most current mobile testing site location information.