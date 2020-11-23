COVID-19 testing sites

ALEXANDER COUNTY, IL -- The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) has several mobile testing teams that are dispatched to various locations around the state each week to provide COVID-19 testing.

Anyone can be tested, regardless of symptoms or immigration status. 

There is no cost to the individual for testing, but they should bring their insurance card if they have one. 

However, insurance is not required. Specimens will be collected using a simple nasal swab.  Drive-through and walk-up testing are both available at most locations. 

COUNTY

DATE

LOCATION

ADDRESS

HOURS

Alexander

November 28

Alexander County

3014 Elm St.

Cairo

8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Jefferson

November 23-15

Aquatic Zoo

1700 S. 34th St.

Mt. Vernon

8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

November 27-29

Madison

November 27-28

Bethalto Christian Church

724 E. Bethalto Blvd.

Bethalto

8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

November 29

Madison County Administration Building

157 N. Main St.

Edwardsville

8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

St. Clair

November 23

4601 State St.

4601 State St.

East St. Louis

8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

November 24-25

Southwestern Illinois College

2500 Carlyle Ave.

Belleville

8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

November 29

4601 State St.

4601 State St.

East St. Louis

8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

