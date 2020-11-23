ALEXANDER COUNTY, IL -- The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) has several mobile testing teams that are dispatched to various locations around the state each week to provide COVID-19 testing.
Anyone can be tested, regardless of symptoms or immigration status.
There is no cost to the individual for testing, but they should bring their insurance card if they have one.
However, insurance is not required. Specimens will be collected using a simple nasal swab. Drive-through and walk-up testing are both available at most locations.
COUNTY
DATE
LOCATION
ADDRESS
HOURS
Alexander
November 28
Alexander County
3014 Elm St.
Cairo
8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Jefferson
November 23-15
Aquatic Zoo
1700 S. 34th St.
Mt. Vernon
8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
November 27-29
Madison
November 27-28
Bethalto Christian Church
724 E. Bethalto Blvd.
Bethalto
8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
November 29
Madison County Administration Building
157 N. Main St.
Edwardsville
8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
St. Clair
November 23
4601 State St.
4601 State St.
East St. Louis
8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
November 24-25
Southwestern Illinois College
2500 Carlyle Ave.
Belleville
8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
November 29
4601 State St.
4601 State St.
East St. Louis
8 a.m. – 4 p.m.