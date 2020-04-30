MURRAY, KY -- The Murray-Calloway County Hospital is offering more free COVID-19 testing.
They will be testing people who have any of the following symptoms:
- Fever
- Chills
- Shortness of breath
- Sore throat
- Congestion
- Runny nose
- Headache
- Muscle pain
- Fatigue
- Nausea
- Vomiting
- Diarrhea
People who do not have symptoms but are concerned about potential exposure also have the opportunity to be tested.
The free testing will be held from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Friday, May 1, and 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 2.
No appointment is required, you simply need to drive up to the testing site.
You can get to the test site by driving through the Endoscopy Entrance (located on the West Side of the Hospital).
You are asked to have a piece of paper with your name, date of birth, and a contact phone number.
For more information on the curbside COVID-19 testing, call 270-753-0704.