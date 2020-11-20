CAIRO, IL — The Southern Seven Health Department has scheduled a free mobile COVID-19 testing event in Cairo, Illinois, on Saturday, Nov. 28 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
You can get tested at the Southern Seven's Head Start locations at 4115 S. Sycamore Street, Building B., Cairo, Illinois.
The health department says the free nasal swab test is quick and easy and you can have results in about three days. S7HD also says anyone needing a COVID-19 test can be tested without an appointment or a doctor's referral. You do not have to have symptoms to be tested.
Since September, the health department says they have held 11 mobile COVID-19 testing events in each of the seven counties, testing a total of 770 people.
Anyone not able to get tested should watch for these symptoms: Fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea. The health department says if you start having symptoms, isolated yourself immediately and contact your healthcare provider about getting tested for COVID-19.
As of Nov. 17, S7HD reported a total of 2,588 COVID-19 cases and 28 deaths in the Southern Seven region since the start of the pandemic in the United States. The health department says it continues to see community transmission of COVID-19 at social events and gatherings at alarming rates.
For more details about the COVID-19 testing unit, call the S7HD at 618-634-2297 or visit them on Facebook.