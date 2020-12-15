METROPOLIS, IL — The Southern Seven Health Department is offering free COVID-19 testing in Metropolis, Illinois on Saturday.
The testing will be Dec. 19 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Southern Seven's Massac County Clinic location, at 1230 Commercial Park Road in Metropolis.
S7HD says the nasal swab test is free, quick and easy and your results will be back in about three days.
Anyone needing a COVID-19 test, even those without symptoms, can be tested without an appointment or doctor's referral. The Illinois Department of Health and S7HD are hosting the event.
Since September, the health department says it has held 12 mobile COVID-19 testing events in each of the seven counties they serve, testing more than 900 people.
S7HD is encouraging everyone to get tested, even if you don't have symptoms and especially if you have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive. The health department stresses testing is the way they can effectively track this disease and prevent the spread.
Anyone unable to be tested on Saturday, Dec, 19, is asked to watch for these symptoms:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- Fatigue
- Body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting and diarrhea.
S7HD says if you are having symptoms, isolate immediately and call your healthcare provider to see about getting tested for COVID-19.
The health department says, as of Dec. 12, S7HD has reported a total of 4,144 COVID-19 cases and 56 deaths in the Southern Seven region since the start of the pandemic in the U.S. The health department says they continue to see community spread of the virus at social events and gatherings at alarming rates.
The health department says anyone who thinks they may be at risk for getting the virus should be tested.
You can call the health department at 618-634-2297 or visit them on Facebook to get more information about the COVID-19 mobile testing unit or to ask questions about the virus.