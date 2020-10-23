COVID-19 testing location

Do you need or want to get tested for COVID-19? The Southern Seven Health Department, the Jefferson County Health Department and the Illinois Department of Public Health are hosting free drive-thru testing at four different sites.

Friday, Oct. 23 

  • 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
  • Southern Seven Health Department - Pulaski County Clinic 
    37 Rustic Campus Drive
    Ullin, IL 62992
  • Nasal swab test is free.
  • No appointment is needed.
  • Anyone is welcome to be tested.
  • You do not need to have symptoms or have a doctors referral to get tested. 

Saturday, Oct. 24

  • 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
  • Southern Seven Health Department - Johnson County Clinic 
    513 1/2 East Vine
    Vienna, IL 62995
  • Nasal swab test is free.
  • No appointment is needed.
  • Anyone is welcome to be tested. 
  • You do not need to have symptoms or have a doctors referral to get tested. 

Sunday, Oct. 25 

  • 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
  • Southern Seven Health Department - Cairo Head Start
    4115 S. Sycamore St. Building B 
    Cairo, IL 62914 
  • Nasal swab test is free.
  • No appointment is needed.
  • Anyone is welcome to be tested. 
  • You do not need to have symptoms or have a doctors referral to get tested. 

Monday, Oct. 26 through Sunday, Nov. 8

  • 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.
  • Aquatic Zoo Parking Lot 
    1700 S. 34th Street 
    Mt. Vernon, IL 62864
  • Nasal swab test is free.
  • No appointment is needed 
  • Anyone is welcome to be tested, including people outside of Jefferson County. 
  • You do not need to have symptoms or have a doctors referral to get tested. 
  • Must have a valid phone number, as this is how you will be contacted with results. 
  • Get results withing four to seven days. 
  • Call Jefferson County Health Department at 618-244-7134 for questions. 

