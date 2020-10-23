Do you need or want to get tested for COVID-19? The Southern Seven Health Department, the Jefferson County Health Department and the Illinois Department of Public Health are hosting free drive-thru testing at four different sites.
Friday, Oct. 23
- 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
- Southern Seven Health Department - Pulaski County Clinic
37 Rustic Campus Drive
Ullin, IL 62992
- Nasal swab test is free.
- No appointment is needed.
- Anyone is welcome to be tested.
- You do not need to have symptoms or have a doctors referral to get tested.
Saturday, Oct. 24
- 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
- Southern Seven Health Department - Johnson County Clinic
513 1/2 East Vine
Vienna, IL 62995
- Nasal swab test is free.
- No appointment is needed.
- Anyone is welcome to be tested.
- You do not need to have symptoms or have a doctors referral to get tested.
Sunday, Oct. 25
- 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
- Southern Seven Health Department - Cairo Head Start
4115 S. Sycamore St. Building B
Cairo, IL 62914
- Nasal swab test is free.
- No appointment is needed.
- Anyone is welcome to be tested.
- You do not need to have symptoms or have a doctors referral to get tested.
Monday, Oct. 26 through Sunday, Nov. 8
- 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.
- Aquatic Zoo Parking Lot
1700 S. 34th Street
Mt. Vernon, IL 62864
- Nasal swab test is free.
- No appointment is needed
- Anyone is welcome to be tested, including people outside of Jefferson County.
- You do not need to have symptoms or have a doctors referral to get tested.
- Must have a valid phone number, as this is how you will be contacted with results.
- Get results withing four to seven days.
- Call Jefferson County Health Department at 618-244-7134 for questions.