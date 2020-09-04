ANNA, IL — The Southern Seven Health Department and Illinois Department of Public Health will be conducting free COVID-19 tests this weekend in Anna and Vienna.
Testing at the Anna clinic office will from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 5, and testing at the Vienna clinic office will be from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 6.
Anyone can get tested regardless of insurance, and the process takes about 10 minutes.
S7HD says the purpose of the free testing is to give residents another means to be tested, as it's only through testing that officials can fully understand how this disease is being spread in the region, and work to control its spread until a vaccine or a cure is available.