MURRAY, KY -- Murray-Calloway County Hospital and Murray Medical Associates are offering free curbside drive-thru COVID-19 testing through Friday.
Testing will be done from 9-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m.
You are asked to call ahead at 270-753-0704 to make sure tests are available.
They are testing people who have any of the following symptoms:
- Fever
- Chills
- Cough
- Runny nose
- Shortness of breath
- Sore throat
- Congestion
- Headache
- Muscle pain
- Fatigue
- Nausea
- Vomiting and/or diarrhea
You can get to the test site by driving through the Endoscopy Entrance (located on the West Side of the Hospital).
Have you name, date of birth, address, phone number, and current symptoms written down on a piece of paper.
A nurse will come to the car, collect the paper, and collect the specimen via a nasal swab.
You will get results at a later time as well as appropriate treatment.
The Respiratory Walk-In Clinic and telemedicine visits are still available for those who wish to speak to a provider or if their symptoms are more severe.
For more information on the curbside COVID-19 testing, call 270-753-0704.